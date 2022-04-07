Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Middleby by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Middleby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Middleby stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,177. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.62. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $150.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

