Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $794,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,686 shares of company stock worth $27,320,806 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $534.52. 27,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 463.12, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $565.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

