Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 80,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

