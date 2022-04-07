Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,770 shares of company stock worth $76,875,587. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $163.77. 48,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.66 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

