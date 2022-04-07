Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 18,075 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $20,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 137,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,877. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

