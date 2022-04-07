Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,599 shares of company stock worth $20,833,864 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $76.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

