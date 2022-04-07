Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,184 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $22,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 96,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,379. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.