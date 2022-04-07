Calamos Advisors LLC Has $18.16 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.77. The company had a trading volume of 55,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.51. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.70 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

