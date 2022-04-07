Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $453.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,762. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.94.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.