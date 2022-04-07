Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 3,437 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Assurant worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assurant by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Assurant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.72. 2,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.73. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $142.99 and a one year high of $185.58. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

