Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 3,408 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Amgen by 81.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,356. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

