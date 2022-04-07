Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 10,536 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

