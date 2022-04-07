Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

CLBS stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.