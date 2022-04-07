Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Insider Simon Thomson Sells 451,560 Shares

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.92), for a total value of £1,006,978.80 ($1,320,627.93).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 213.80 ($2.80) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. Cairn Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.20 ($3.03).

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.29 ($2.89).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

