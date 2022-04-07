Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Invests $218,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 289.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.