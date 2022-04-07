CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $741.78 Million

Brokerages expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will announce $741.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.25 million and the highest is $791.50 million. CAE reported sales of $706.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CAE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE opened at $25.74 on Thursday. CAE has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.