Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.13

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 2546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.