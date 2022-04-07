Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cabot for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is committed to boost its specialty compounds business globally. The company has expanded its global footprint in black masterbatch and compounds. Cabot will also gain from acquisitions. The NSCC Carbon black plant acquisition will support its growth objectives and broaden its capabilities. The buyout of Shenzhen Sanshun has also expanded its capabilities in the high-growth batteries market. The Tokai Carbon buyout will also boost its Battery Materials product line. It also remains committed to return cash to its shareholders. However, higher raw material costs are likely to impact fiscal second quarter results. Higher energy and gas costs may hurt margins The chip shortage is still affecting the automotive market.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBT. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cabot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

