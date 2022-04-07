C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

