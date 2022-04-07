Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Apple makes up 2.3% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

