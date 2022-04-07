Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $190.86 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.68. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after acquiring an additional 189,954 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

