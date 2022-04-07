Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.24

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.24 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 6252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Buckle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Buckle alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Buckle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Buckle by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter valued at about $2,135,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.