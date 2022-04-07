Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Trading Down 1.3%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,242.12 ($16.29) and last traded at GBX 1,248.25 ($16.37). 16,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 19,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,265 ($16.59).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,225.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,347.24.
About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.