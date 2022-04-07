Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Trading Down 1.3%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,242.12 ($16.29) and last traded at GBX 1,248.25 ($16.37). 16,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 19,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,265 ($16.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,225.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,347.24.

Get Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies alerts:

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.