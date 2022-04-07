Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,030,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,773,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,610,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,137,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,195,000 after buying an additional 282,128 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $163.81 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $168.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

