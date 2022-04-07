Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,547,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus International Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 1,918,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 93.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 738,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 356,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Shares of JBI stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

JBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Janus International Group (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.