Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 24,568 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,568 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 94.7% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 744,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,851.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 656,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 622,861 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

