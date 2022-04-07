Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 104.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 1,407.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 109,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRUS stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Merus has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

