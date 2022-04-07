Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACK stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

