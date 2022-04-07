Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 2,136 Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westlake by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Westlake by 100.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 570,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after acquiring an additional 286,004 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WLK opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $127.21.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

