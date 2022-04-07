Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.