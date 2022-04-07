Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,028 Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $684.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

