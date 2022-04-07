Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) & Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Critical Review

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hallmark Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Hallmark Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hallmark Financial Services has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.75%. Given Hallmark Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hallmark Financial Services is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hallmark Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.09 -$44.00 million N/A N/A Hallmark Financial Services $404.70 million 0.16 $9.00 million $0.54 6.70

Hallmark Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hallmark Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A Hallmark Financial Services 2.38% 0.94% 0.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units. The Standard commercial segment consists of package and monoline property/casualty and occupational accident insurance products and services, as well as the runoff of workers compensation insurance products. The Personal segment deals with non-standard personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.