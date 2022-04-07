Brokerages Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price at $30.64

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th.

Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.12. 23,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,437. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

