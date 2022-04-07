Brokerages Set Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT at $150.57

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.57.

Several analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $168.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.65. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $170.59.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

