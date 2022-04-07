Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) PT at $77.50

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.24. 89,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $68.83. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

