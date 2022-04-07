Brokerages Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) PT at $92.64

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,371. Oracle has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

