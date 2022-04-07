Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Target Price at $97.47

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.47.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NTR traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.94. 195,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,947. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

