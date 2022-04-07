Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Price Target at C$110.30

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on L shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$111.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$832,977.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at C$636,895.74. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$1,666,054.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,158,203.13. Insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE:L traded up C$1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 330,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,806. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$105.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$99.26. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$67.74 and a 1 year high of C$117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 6.8500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

