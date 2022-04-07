Brokerages Set Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Price Target at $1.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,080,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
