Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) PT at $49.20

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.29. 792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,829. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

