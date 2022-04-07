Brokerages Set Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) PT at $107.50

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Eurofins Scientific stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.95. 873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $87.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.49.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

