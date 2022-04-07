Brokerages Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Target Price at $4.79

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Endo International stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Endo International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth about $407,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Endo International by 430.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Endo International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

