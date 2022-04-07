Brokerages Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Price Target at $15.60

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.73.

EC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,316. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.379 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

