Brokerages Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Price Target at $15.60

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.73.
EC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.379 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.
About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
