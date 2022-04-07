Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target at $79.63

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.63.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 3,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 72,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,281. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $547.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

