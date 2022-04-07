Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target at $79.63

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.63.
CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
In other news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,281. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $547.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (Get Rating)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.