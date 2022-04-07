Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $31.78

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 505.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $938.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

