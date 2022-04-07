Brokerages Expect Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reviva Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,521. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentionÂ-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

