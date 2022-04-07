Brokerages Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOK. StockNews.com began coverage on Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 986,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,482,676. Nokia has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

