Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. LeMaitre Vascular also posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.94. 1,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,917. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

