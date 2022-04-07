Brokerages Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will post $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.89 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of CVI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. 487,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,824. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 1.79. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

