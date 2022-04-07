Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Catalent posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Catalent stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.75. 750,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,098. Catalent has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $117.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

